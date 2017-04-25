YES! Magazine Office Manager
YES! Magazine is hiring a part-time office manager (20 hours per week) for our downtown Bainbridge Island office.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide customer support to subscribers by phone, email, and occasionally in person.
- Process orders, subscriptions, and updates that result from these customer contacts.
- Manage all aspects of the physical office, including coordinating needed repairs, maintenance, and cleaning, and obtaining needed equipment, and office supplies.
- Coordinate logistics for board meetings and staff-wide meetings and events.
- Assist Executive Director with special projects as needed.
We are looking for someone who is:
- Well-organized and able to multi-task
- Able to work independently and see projects through to completion
- Resourceful in handling basic maintenance and repairs
- Able to prioritize--and reprioritize as needed
- Gracious on the phone and able to provide helpful responses to customer inquiries
- Competent in Office 365 (especially Outlook, Word, Excel)
- Enthusiastic about YES! Magazine and its social change mission
- Able to lift at least 20 pounds
Data entry and customer service experience a plus but not required.
Salary: $15-$17.00/hour depending on qualifications.
To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@yesmagazine.org with “Office Manager” in the subject line. Apply by May 10, 2017.
YES! Magazine is an award-winning, national, nonprofit media organization. Our print publication reaches 60,000 people each quarter. Online we reach nearly 1 million readers every month. Our editorial mission is to support social change by investigating solutions that address core problems at the intersections of social, economic, racial, and environmental justice.