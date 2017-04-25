YES! Magazine Office Manager

YES! Magazine is hiring a part-time office manager (20 hours per week) for our downtown Bainbridge Island office.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide customer support to subscribers by phone, email, and occasionally in person.

Process orders, subscriptions, and updates that result from these customer contacts.

Manage all aspects of the physical office, including coordinating needed repairs, maintenance, and cleaning, and obtaining needed equipment, and office supplies.

Coordinate logistics for board meetings and staff-wide meetings and events.

Assist Executive Director with special projects as needed.

We are looking for someone who is:

Well-organized and able to multi-task

Able to work independently and see projects through to completion

Resourceful in handling basic maintenance and repairs

Able to prioritize--and reprioritize as needed

Gracious on the phone and able to provide helpful responses to customer inquiries

Competent in Office 365 (especially Outlook, Word, Excel)

Enthusiastic about YES! Magazine and its social change mission

Able to lift at least 20 pounds

Data entry and customer service experience a plus but not required.

Salary: $15-$17.00/hour depending on qualifications.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@yesmagazine.org with “Office Manager” in the subject line. Apply by May 10, 2017.

YES! Magazine is an award-winning, national, nonprofit media organization. Our print publication reaches 60,000 people each quarter. Online we reach nearly 1 million readers every month. Our editorial mission is to support social change by investigating solutions that address core problems at the intersections of social, economic, racial, and environmental justice.