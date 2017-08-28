Job Opening: Audience Relations Coordinator

YES! is seeking an outgoing, dynamic new staff member to join our Audience Relations Team (ART) of marketing and development professionals. The Audience Relations Coordinator will help execute a powerful audience-relations strategy—grounded in the science of key performance indicators and the art of mission-driven relationship-building—that increases audience engagement, loyalty, revenue from subscriptions and donations, and impact.

In addition to having a passion for the YES! mission to inspire people to create a just and sustainable world, applicants should have an orientation toward marketing, engagement, and revenue, and demonstrated success in building audience relationships online and in-person.

Key Responsibilities

Support creation and promotion of revenue and engagement campaigns through multiple channels, including online, social media, email, and print.

Support events hosted by YES!, and YES!’s sponsorship and presence at media and movement events and conferences.

Support media and other organizational partnerships that increase the organization’s national reputation and influence.

Fully participate as a member of both the Audience Relations Team and YES! staff

Specific Tasks

Support all ART revenue and engagement campaigns through strategy and message development, copywriting, website production, social media posts, audience analysis, and campaign evaluation

Provide event coordination as needed for local donor and community events

Support High Impact Campaigns (distribution of print issues to social change organizations, conferences, and movement influencers)

Coordinate media appearances by key staff and authors

Help develop and coordinate partnerships with other media and social change organizations, campaigns, conferences, and events

Support promotion of authors and other key YES! spokespeople through social media, media efforts, and speaking opportunities

Identify high-quality donor prospects and editorial leads

Develop press releases and marketing materials as needed

Support impact tracking (data, anecdotes, testimonials)

Attend appropriate meetings, and support and collaborate with other staff and interns

Required Skills and Experience

Experience in marketing, promotion, and/or public relations

Strong relationship-building, networking, and communication skills (listening, feedback, presentation, writing)

Experience in event planning, logistics, and outreach

Experience with and passion for social media for organizational outreach and engagement, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Proficiency with Office 365 and/or Google Office Suite, databases, and cloud-based technologies/platforms

Detail and task oriented, with strong project management and time management skills

Flexible, quick learner who demonstrates initiative and independence

Ability to work collaboratively in a participatory environment

Strong commitment to our mission

Desired Skills and Experience

Experience drafting press releases and marketing materials

Experience with online platforms for content management and/or customer relationship management (e.g. Wordpress, Salesforce), or equivalent online technology proficiency

HTML familiarity, layout and image manipulation software

Experience using and reporting on web analytics

Experience building and moderating online communities

Knowledge of independent media landscape, including major players, business model strategies, and emerging engagement trends

Understanding of YES!’s hybrid (donations + sales) nonprofit business model

Active consumer of digital media, including news, social, and streaming content

About YES!

Founded in 1996, YES! is a nonprofit, independent media organization that inspires people to create a just and sustainable world. In our daily online reporting and quarterly print magazine, YES! reframes the biggest problems of our time—from climate change to racial injustice to inequality—in terms of their solutions. By showcasing the people and organizations that are creating solutions that work for all, YES! catalyzes profound change through a growing community nationwide, from engaged citizens to thought leaders. In 2016, YES! had 4 million online visitors, 40K+ magazine subscribers, and 8K+ donors.

Our workplace is lively, supportive, and collaborative and offers many opportunities to learn and grow professionally. The position is based at the YES! office on Bainbridge Island, within walking distance of the Seattle ferry, with part-time remote working options.

Compensation

This is a full-time position with a salary of $40K-42K /year depending on experience. Excellent benefits, including fully paid medical, dental, disability and vision insurance; and generous vacation, holiday, and sick leave.

How to Apply

Please send an email with the cover letter in the body of the email. Attach a resume and send to jobs@yesmagazine.org with “Audience Relations Coordinator” in the subject line. No paper applications or phone calls, please. Application deadline is Friday September 22.

We are an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. YES! does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, military or marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, or political ideology. People of color, people with disabilities, and people of diverse sexual orientations are encouraged to apply. YES! is strongly committed to building a staff that represents the diversity of communities we write about.