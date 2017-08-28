Job Opening: Director of Business Strategy

YES! has experienced dramatic growth of its online audience and is seeking a dynamic team leader to significantly increase revenue and impact. As the leader of our Audience Relations Team of marketing and development experts (ART), the Director of Business Strategy will help establish and execute a powerful audience-relations business strategy—grounded in the science of key performance indicators and the art of mission-driven relationship-building—that increases audience loyalty, revenue from individual donations and subscriptions, and social justice impact.

In addition to having a passion for the YES! mission to inspire people to create a just and sustainable world, applicants should have demonstrated success in driving revenue from multiple sources—especially online—and expertise in analytics, optimization, and digital business strategy.

Responsibilities

Hold accountability for key revenue goals, and manage two or more direct reports

Establish and report on organization-wide key performance indicators (KPIs) of financial health and mission impact, and supporting KPIs for key revenue categories and campaigns

Aggressively increase online revenue (subscriptions plus donations) by optimizing all engagement and promotional channels including web, email, mobile, social, and print

Master an integrated multi-channel approach to optimize our “touch” strategy for building loyalty with readers and donors

Collaborate with other ART members to prioritize activities and craft campaigns and promotions with clear goals and metrics

Establish models to better understand and forecast Lifetime Value, IRR, and other metrics to prioritize acquisition and retention strategies

Help develop YES!’s evolving long-term digital revenue strategy, including customer segmentation, the launch of new products, and integration of the best digital media and technology innovations

Set strategy for and oversee YES!’s organizational partnerships, including sponsorship of and/or participation in media and movement events and media collaborations

Provide strategic and analytic leadership, including during strategic and annual planning and budgeting

Strategize and coordinate audience engagement campaigns with Editorial, as appropriate

Requirements

5+ years of experience in digital media, marketing, or commerce

3+ years of driving and meeting online revenue goals through optimization of multiple channels and effective promotional campaigns

Experience developing, benchmarking, and reporting on key performance indicators

Demonstrated passion for YES!’s social change mission

Demonstrated passion for understanding emerging and successful digital engagement strategies to drive revenue

Track record of using solid data—including web analytics and testing—to grow engagement and conversions

Savvy with a wide range of software/technology related to mobile tech, nonprofit/ fundraising tech, online marketing, social media, database, and collaboration tools

Strong management skills, easy collaborator and consensus-builder

Successful leadership of cross-functional teams with measurable results

Bachelor’s degree at minimum, including coursework in business strategy, marketing, or equivalent experience

Desired

MBA

Nonprofit fundraising experience

Deep understanding of YES!’s hybrid (donations + sales) nonprofit business model

Understanding of the digital media landscape, including business model strategies for online media, and emerging engagement trends

Ability to think and act as an entrepreneur, helping the organization to move in new and productive directions

Voracious consumer of digital media, including news, social, and streaming content

About YES!

Founded in 1996, YES! is a nonprofit, independent media organization that inspires people to create a just and sustainable world. In our daily online reporting and quarterly print magazine, YES! reframes the biggest problems of our time—from climate change to racial injustice to inequality—in terms of their solutions. By showcasing the people and organizations that are creating solutions that work for all, YES! catalyzes profound change through a growing community nationwide, from engaged citizens to thought leaders. In 2016, YES! had 4 million online visitors, 40K+ magazine subscribers, and 8K+ donors.

Our workplace is lively, supportive, and collaborative and offers many opportunities to learn and grow professionally. The position is based at the YES! office on Bainbridge Island, within walking distance of the Seattle ferry, with part-time remote working options.

Compensation

This is a full-time position with salary range of $68K-72K/year, depending on experience. Excellent benefits, including fully paid medical, dental, disability and vision insurance; and generous vacation, holiday, and sick leave.

How to Apply

Please send an email with the cover letter in the body of the email. Attach a resume and send to jobs@yesmagazine.org with “Director of Business Strategy” in the subject line. No paper applications or phone calls, please. Application deadline is September 25th.

We are an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. YES! does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, military or marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, or political ideology. People of color, people with disabilities, and people of diverse sexual orientations are encouraged to apply. YES! is strongly committed to building a staff that represents the diversity of communities we write about.