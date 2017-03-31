YES! Magazine is a nonprofit media organization based in the Seattle area. On our website and in our print magazine, our editors and writers are expert at finding and reporting on progressive solutions, the ones that heal the planet and improve the lives of the many. We explore why, how, and what now. We provide commentary from the courageous people who participate in the movements leading social change. Our articles help people imagine a world that is just and sustainable and compassionate. Readers tell us this extraordinary kind of journalism lifts them up when they’re discouraged and inspires them to action. We are looking for a full time Senior Editor. Want to join the team?

Will you be the next YES! Senior Editor?

--Do you have at least 5 years’ experience in the journalism industry as an editor: conceiving compelling article assignments, cultivating interesting freelance writers, developmental editing, line editing, copy editing, fact checking, proofing?

--Are you obsessed with current events and fascinated by people who are trying to build a more just and sustainable world?

--Do you have excellent research, reporting, and analytical skills?

--Is your writing clear and concise?

--Are you fanatical about accuracy?

--Will you bring to the editorial team specific areas of passion and expertise in progressive thinking?

--Are your personal and professional communication skills clear and respectful?

--Are you a fast and productive worker?

--Can you pivot easily, juggle expertly, and work efficiently under deadline pressure?

--Are you highly organized?

--Are you flexible and able to work both independently and in close collaboration with a team, sometimes leading the team and sometimes following the team?

For a full job description see: Senior Editor Job Description

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to jobs@yesmagazine.org with Senior Editor in the subject line. Application deadline is April 24, 2017.