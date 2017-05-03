An Experiment in Gratitude

Nothing feels quite as good as receiving an appreciative “thank you.” But did you know that it also feels good to be the one delivering those two heartfelt words? Yes, studies have confirmed it: expressing gratitude makes us happier.

This video from Soul Pancake shows what happens when test subjects call up the person who influenced them most and thank them—on the spot!

The most interesting outcome of the experiment is that the person who made the biggest leap of happiness was the person who was having a bad day. Now we can say that gratitude, along with laughter, is the best medicine.