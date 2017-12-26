Our 10 Best Solutions Stories You Might Have Missed This Year

Throughout 2017, some of our most-read articles were timely commentaries on hot-button issues like white privilege, white supremacy, and the politics of activism. That’s understandable. It’s been that kind of year.

But for more than 20 years, YES! has been known for solutions journalism, reporting on community efforts to build a just, sustainable, and compassionate world. We focus on solutions that can lead to greater social justice, solutions often at the intersection of the many climate, economic justice, and racial justice movements.

So don’t forget about the solutions stories. A better world often starts as a small act, a creative response. Change is possible. Here are 10 stories from the past year that prove it.

After 10 years without an independent grocery store, the residents of Iola, Kansas, found a way to bring one back.

By: Melissa Hellmann

As rents rise and independent businesses in Minneapolis lose their leases to large national chains, a first-of-its-kind co-op found a solution.

By: Christa Hillstrom

After years of work, advocates for immigrant rights rejoiced at the permit process, which will help keep 50,000 street vendors on the right side of the law.

By: Mario Vasquez

Research is showing that health care can be an engine for community change.

By: Daphne Miller

After Kalamazoo, Michigan, offered college tuition for nearly all high school graduates, dropout rates declined and the city’s population began to rebound.

By: J. Gabriel Ware

When large institutions like universities and hospitals agree to hire and spend locally, they can transform neighborhoods hardest hit by poverty and unemployment.

By: Cecilia Garza & Araz Hachadourian

The ordinance provides a meaningful model for creating reparations at the local level.

By: Yana Kunichoff & Sarah Macaraeg

In Finland, lament singing is experiencing a revival, one sad song at a time.

By: Tristan Ahtone

Forced assimilation destroyed most nations’ diets, but now Native youth are learning to integrate local foods back into their daily lives.

By: J. Gabriel Ware

“The town seemed to transform from black and white to color.”

By: Melissa Hellmann