Teacher Has Unique Handshake for Every Student
Imagine starting your day with daps, claps, slaps, and someone who cares about you.
How do you start your classes? Taking the time to greet each student as they come in the classroom sets a positive tone for the entire day—and reminds students that they matter to you as individuals.
But why stop with a simple handshake? Fifth grade teacher Barry White, Jr., of North Carolina, created a unique “handshake” for each of his students based on their individual personalities. In this video, you’ll see fist bumps, dance moves, high-fives, humor—and pure joy.