Teacher Has Unique Handshake for Every Student

How do you start your classes? Taking the time to greet each student as they come in the classroom sets a positive tone for the entire day—and reminds students that they matter to you as individuals.

But why stop with a simple handshake? Fifth grade teacher Barry White, Jr., of North Carolina, created a unique “handshake” for each of his students based on their individual personalities. In this video, you’ll see fist bumps, dance moves, high-fives, humor—and pure joy.