An Indigenous Poet on SPAM and Colonialism

SPAM’s Carbon Footprint II

SPAM WAS BORN on July 5, 1937, in Austin, Minnesota—

the home of Hormel headquarters and the SPAM museum

#cubistartyoucaneat. Eight pounds of SPAM die in every

Chamorro stomach each year, which is more per capita than

any other ethno-intestinal tract in the world. Motto: “Guam is

Where the Impure Pork Products of America Begin!”

OUR GUTTURAL LOVE of SPAM was born in 1944, when

cases of the shiny cans were berthed from aircraft carriers.

That fateful day when my grandparents first tasted SPAM

is commemorated as the Feast Day of the Immaculate

Consumption. St. Hormel, pray for [us]. The rest of the story

is a gestational genealogy, a delicious cycle. Sadly, military

recruiters are now worried that young Chamorros have

become too unhealthy and obese to enlist in the armed forces.

MY FOOD PHILOSOPHY is simple: I eat therefore I SPAM. How

can I prove that I’m an authentic Indigenous person and not a

SPAM script? At this year’s Hormel SPAM Cook-Off in Guam, the

Polish-inspired “Pika Pierogi” ousted the “Crispy Wanton Spam

Ravioli” for first place. I’ve eaten turkey SPAM, smoke-flavored

SPAM, hot and spicy SPAM, garlic SPAM, SPAM lite, Portuguese

Sausage flavored SPAM, and more! When did our lives become

so complicated and post-modern? WSFWJE? What SPAM Flavor

Would Jesus Eat?

COME CLOSER, CLOSER, and I will whisper to you, in my sexy

voice, “Google the SPAM factory’s dirty little secret.” Oooo

baby here I am, come rub up on my belly like SPAM jelly,

Spam-Spam-Jelly, Spam-Spam Jelly! #mandatorymarley. In the

morning, we can bring our SPAM labels to the Sorensen Media

Group Offices in Hågatña, and redeem 12 labels for a SPAM

shirt and 9 for a SPAM hat. Guam is an acronym for “Give Us

American Meat.”

MY FAVORITE SCENE in John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath

(b.1939) is when the tractor driver takes a lunch break near a

tenant house and eats his sandwich of white bread, pickle,

cheese, and SPAM. The curious, starving children surround the

driver, watching his hands carry the SPAM to his mouth.

ONCE UPON SPIRAL TIME, a Chamorro brother and

sister refused to eat SPAM, so their Authentic Chamorro

Grandmother banished them into the diaspora and cursed

them to a life without meat. The vegetarian siblings migrated

to Minnesota, where they opened the world’s first vegan

butcher shop and sold meatless meats at farmers markets

and pop-up events. They dedicated their lives to creating the

perfect vegan SPAM. They tried vital wheat gluten. They tried

garbanzo tapioca flour. They tried peanut butter. “The flavor’s

good but the texture’s off,” they say in unison. “SPAM is just a

difficult whale to catch.” If they succeed, I will never eat it.

This poem first appeared in from unincorporated territory [lukao] (Omnidawn Publishing, 2017).

The Pacific Written Tradition

In 2010, I read aloud from my new book

to an English class at one of Guam’s

public high schools. After the reading, I

notice a student crying. “Whats wrong?”|

I ask. She says, “I’ve never seen our culture

in a book before. I just thought we weren’t

worthy of literature.” I wonder how many

young islanders have dived into the depths

of a book, only to find bleached coral and

emptiness. They teach us that missionaries

were the first readers in the Pacific because

they could decipher the strange signs

of the Bible. They teach us that missionaries

were the first authors in the Pacific because

they possessed the authority of written words.

Today, studies show that islander students read

and write below grade level. “It’s natural,”

they claim. “Your ancestors were an illiterate,

oral people.” Do not believe their claims.

Our ancestors deciphered signs in nature,

interpreted star formations and sun positions,

cloud and wind patterns, wave currents and

fish migrations. Always remember what navigator

Papa Mau once said: “if you can read the ocean

you will never be lost.” Now let me tell you

about the Pacific written tradition, about how

our ancestors tattooed their skin with defiant

scripts of intricately inked genealogy, stories

of plumage and pain. Or how our ancestors carved

epics into hard wood with a sharpened point,

their hands, and the pressure and responsibility

of memory. Or how our ancestors stenciled

hieroglyphic poems on cave walls with clay, fire,

and smoke. So the next time someone tells you

islanders were illiterate, teach them

about our visual literacies, about how we

still read and write the intertextual sacredness

of all things. And always remember: if you

can write the ocean we will never be silenced.

This poem first appeared in Cream City Review (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Spring/Summer 2016).