American Workers Let 662 Million Vacation Days Go Unused Last Year

Average number of years the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans outlive the poorest 1 percent: 10 to 15 1

Amount, in added benefits from Social Security and other social programs, that an affluent American receives from that life expectancy inequality: $130,000

Percent of 2015 crowdfunding campaigns on GiveFoward, Plumfund, FundRazr, and Red Basket that raised money for personal medical costs: 41 2

Percent of those campaigns that were fully funded: 11

Average cost of platform and processing fees charged for each $100 donation on GiveForward and FundRazr: $8.20 3

Total number of vacation days unused by American employees in 2016: 662 million 4

Percent of men who say vacation time is “extremely” important to them: 49

Of women: 58

Percent of men who used all their allotted vacation days: 48

Of women: 44

Added income women working full-time would have earned in 2016 had they been paid the same hourly wage as their male counterparts: $42 billion 5

Number of the five fastest-growing cities in the United States that are in Texas: 4 6

Increase in median cost of a single-family home in Texas between 2010 and 2017: $90,000 7

Change in Texas minimum wage between 2010 and 2017: $0 8

Weekly hours a Texan working at the minimum wage would need to work to afford a two-bedroom rental: 117 9

Number of states in which working 40 hours a week at minimum wage is enough to pay for a two-bedroom rental: 0

Rank of Texas among states with most workers earning at or below minimum wage: 1 10

Tons of plastics that humans have created since large-scale production of the synthetic materials began in the early 1950s: 9.1 billion 11

Tons that have already become waste: 6.9 billion

Percent of plastic waste that has been recycled: 9

Tons of food scraps Californians throw away each year: 6 million 12

Number of California landfills that have the potential to emit “significant” quantities of methane: 370 13

Average factor by which the atmospheric warming potential of methane is greater than that of carbon dioxide: 32 14

Amount to date of California cap-and-trade revenue appropriated for greenhouse gas emission reduction programs: $3.4 billion 15

Amount of that revenue allocated to a new food waste prevention program: $5 million 16

