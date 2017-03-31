Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

2016, 79 minutes

Directed by Matt D’Avella

While in his 20s, Joshua Fields Millburn faced a trio of challenges: the death of his mother, divorce, and a deep dissatisfaction with his high-paying job. He decided to limit himself to only those things that served a purpose, hoping to find more meaning in life (“Love people, use things, because the opposite never works,” he says). His longtime friend Ryan Nicodemus joined him in an easygoing embrace of a “minimalist” philosophy, eventually resulting in the recent book tour that this film follows. YES! readers will spot familiar names and faces, as Colin Beavan, Colin Wright, and others appear on camera to endorse simple and sustainable living.