None of Texas’ Members of Congress Support Trump’s Wall
Number of citizens China’s economic growth lifted from poverty between 1978 and 2014: 800 million 1
Number of Chinese citizens who die from air pollution each year: 1.6 million 2
Percentage of Chinese citizens willing to trade a better economy for cleaner air: 50 3
Percentage of Americans born in 1940 who earned more than their parents by age 30: 92 4
Of those born in 1985: 50
Percentage increase in median income of male workers between 1940 and 1970: 141 5
Of male workers between 1985 and 2015: 37
Number of New York City police officers in 2016: 35,800 6
Number of officers wearing body cameras in 2016 after a federal judge ordered them to do so in 2013: 0
Percentage of food that goes uneaten in the U.S.: 40 7
Monetary equivalent of a year’s worth of wasted food: $165 billion
Number of people who could be fed each year by reducing food waste by 15 percent: 25 million
Average number of military veterans who died from suicide each day in 2014: 20 8
Percentage of those veterans who used Department of Veterans Affairs services: 30
Percentage of veterans who reported getting care as soon as needed: 50 9
Percentage increase of business tax rate imposed in December on Portland, Oregon, companies that paid their CEOs at least 100 times more than their average workers: 10 10
Estimated amount of new annual revenue that surtax is expected to generate: $2.5 million
Amount of tax revenue generated by recreational cannabis sales in Oregon from January through November 2016: $54.5 million 11
U.S. deaths that occurred from 1980 to 2014: 80.4 million 12
Number of those deaths that were assigned “garbage codes,” vague terms that don’t indicate a specific cause: 19.4 million
Miles of the 1,954-mile border with Mexico that are in Texas (the state with the most): 1,254
Number of lawmakers Texas sends to Congress: 38
Number of them who are Republican: 25
Number on record in December supporting Trump’s border wall proposal: 0 13