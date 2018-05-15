Family Stories of the Palestinian Exile 70 Years Later

On Twitter, #MyNakbaStory allows descendants of the 700,000 exiled during the formation of Israel to honor their past—and continue their protests.
nakba-day-gaza.jpg

Palestinian protesters burn tires in response to Israeli security forces’ intervention during a protest organized to mark 70th anniversary of Nakba, also known as Day of the Catastrophe in 1948, and against United States’ plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, near Israel border in Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 15, 2018.

Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On Monday, Palestinians all over the world commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Nakba, or Catastrophe: the systematic eviction of more than 700,000 Palestinians from their homes and communities before and in the aftermath of the State of Israel’s Declaration of Independence on May 14, 1948.

To this day, many displaced Palestinians and their families have been denied reentry by Israeli authorities. Nakba Day not only honors the displacement of Palestinians, but also advocates for their right to return.

The relocation on Monday of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem inflamed the seven weeks of protests leading up to Nakba Day in the Gaza Strip, resulting in Israeli forces killing at least 60 Palestinian protestors and injuring more than 2,700. It is considered to be the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 Israel–Gaza clashes.

Despite generations of forced displacement and oppression, Palestinians around the world have maintained their identity and connection with their ancestral homeland.

This year, many Palestinians are using Twitter to share stories passed on by relatives forced to exile 70 years ago using #MyNakbaStory to raise awareness as to why they continue to protest.