The haunting of my family

I know now that a ghost haunted my family’s dinner table.

Growing up, my mom prepared sumptuous Korean meals

and in response, my siblings and I told her daily that the

meal was masisseoyo (맛있어요). But otherwise, silence

ruled our meals as if an invisible dinner guest bound our tongues.

Or perhaps instead the silence provided for a vacuum that the

ghost filled. Perhaps it was a bit of both. As a result, I have only

bits and scraps of the life stories of my parents and family. This

silence is apparently not uncommon in many immigrant Korean

families as Grace Cho writes in Haunting the Korean Diaspora:

The second [Korean] generation, however,

having grown up in the United States with neither their

parents’ storytelling nor a public discourse about the

Korean War, told a collective oral history in which they

felt affected by some inarticulate presence that had left

its imprint on what seemed to be their normal everyday

lives. One man said that because of his parents’

refusal to talk about their life experiences, their past

acted on his present. “For me,” he said, “it is not the

past. It carries forward into my life. It carries forward

into my sisters’ lives... as a hole.” This experience of

the children of Korean War survivors—having been

haunted by silences that take the form of an “unhappy

wind,” “a hole,” or some other intangible or invisible

force – reflects the notion that an unresolved trauma in

unconsciously passed from one generation to the next.

But now, I am beginning to understand this ghost as a sort of

han (한), a Korean word that is most commonly understood

as collective transgenerational emotion and experience of

unresolved trauma and oppression.

Haunted streets

I’ve also come to believe that our streets are haunted by ghosts

as well through a sort of past and present collective trauma

that remains unresolved. That might appear to be an extreme

statement except when you consider the body toll. Since 1899,

more than 3.6 million people in the United States have died

from car crashes, which is greater than the approximate 1.2

million American soldiers who have died in all American wars.

We understand this collective trauma from our fear of the

streets, which almost feels instinctual, but rather it’s learned

and inherited trauma. Enrique Peñalosa observes, “If we tell any

3-year-old child who is barely learning to speak in any city in

the world today, ‘Watch out, a car,’ the child will jump in fright,

and with a very good reason, because there are more than 10,000

children who are killed by cars every year in the world.” [1]

I find it an odd sensation to walk down the middle of

a street usually packed with cars that is closed off to traffic for a

special event. I always feel a simultaneous sense of unburdened

freedom that begins to imagine what streets could be like but

also a guilty uncomfortable feeling of transgressing onto a space

I’m not really supposed to be in. These ghosts act as a burden, a

weight that we can feel. One common way to name our haunting

have been ghost bikes, which are often erected to memorialize

cyclists who have fallen to motor vehicular violence and to

remind us all that cyclists deserve safe travel.

To give a sense of the prevalence of ghosts, Figure

1 is a screenshot from 2011 of the old CrashStat map from

Transportation Alternatives of pedestrian and bicyclists fatalities

and injuries from car crashes 1995–2009 in Midtown

Manhattan.

The ghosts of car-based trauma haunt every street and

corner. We live with past and present trauma in our streets and

often have difficulties talking about it as it is normalized into

everyday life as blameless forgettable “accidents.” But we never

truly forget because the damage is written onto our bodies and

inscribed into our souls as fear.

Han

What is han?[2] As mentioned before, han is an indigenous Korean

word that describes the collective feelings and experiences of

transgenerational trauma. Han is an energy, a force. As such,

han facilitates positive or negative energies. In one way, han

can be channeled into positive social action and collective

movements for justice to resolve oppression. But conversely,

han can be channeled as a highly destructive force because of

the frustration and desire for revenge that can emerge when a

people experience oppression that they do not have the power

to resolve. Han can be experienced on personal and collective

levels but is rooted at the systematic and structural. However,

han has another meaning. The second meaning of han is resolved

collective love, which sits in complementary relationship with

the other meaning of unresolved collective pain. Thus to resolve

collective oppression and trauma, we need to move collectively

toward enacted humanity, empathy and love.

Screenshot of CrashStat: Pedestrian & Cyclist Deaths and Injuries in Midtown NYC from 1995-2009. (Source: Transportation Alternatives, 2011)

The DMZ

To be Korean also means that we are incomplete, as conflict

with North Korea lies in close proximity across a short DMZ

that separates us South Koreans from our families in the North.

Popular in Korea are the stories of modern-day reunions of

family members who had not seen each over several decades.

Not long ago, my uncle was reunited for a short meeting with

his brother after not seeing him in over 40 years. The story of my

hal-meo-ni (할머니 or grandma) haunts me as she was visiting

family in North Korea when the DMZ went up and she was stuck

on the wrong side. She ended up paying a smuggler to take her on

a harrowing trip in a fishing boat along the seacoast back to her

home in South Korea. In an alternate reality, I could have been

North Korean. Not only are we incomplete, but our North Korea

is the shadow part of us but it is also the part that we fear. Our

divided country keeps the ghosts alive and wounds open.

Incomplete streets

We live in incomplete streets. Many of us drive and a few of us

don’t. But because of the way we have structured our society, we

are all dependent in some degree or another on motor vehicles.

For many people, this means that basic needs of daily travel

can only be met by the car because our streets and systems of

travel have been structured and designed to privilege the car. For

others, they may not commute by car, but nearly all of our basic

foods and goods are transported by motor vehicles. We are all

complicit in car culture and its violence.

At the same time, we all get out of our cars at some

point and move as pedestrians, cyclists, skaters, wheelchair

users and so on. We are all multi-modal. We are multiple and

we are simultaneously both the oppressor and the oppressed in

our streets. We embody fear of the street yet we are responsible

ourselves for that fear. Maintaining the false divide between

drivers and non-drivers feeds the ghosts that keep our streets

incomplete. The divide makes it easy for many to blame the

victims of car violence rather than look at how we structure our

streets. Marginalized bodies also bear the disproportionate brunt

of the trauma and pain from incomplete streets.

The first step

About a year and a half ago, Jennifer and I were visiting my

parents in L.A. Early in my visit, my mom asked us urgently if we

would want to see a new Korean film called Ode to My Father.

Sensing this was immensely important to my mom,

we went to the movie in Koreatown with my parents who cried

through much of the movie. This movie was about the dislocation,

separation of families, and trauma experienced by Koreans

during the Korean War where about 10 percent of the population (or 3

million people) died. Afterward, back at home, we spoke with

my parents about the movie. My mom plainly said that the movie

was their story. My dad, who had rarely if ever spoken about his

life in Korea, opened up for the first time about what happened to

him. He was a little boy when the war started and he remembered

running in the forest, barely dodging the North Korean army. His

father and brother were captured and endured forced hard labor

for some time until they were released. Even though forced to

work for the North Koreans, my dad’s family was stigmatized

as a result. It was a time of deep poverty and hunger for both

my dad and mom’s families. This was the first time I ever heard

my parents begin to name the ghosts of han that haunted us.

The first step to resolving han is to name our ghosts and our

collective pain.

The second step

“Wait, you’re Oriental? But you talk like the rest of us!” exclaimed

the print shop owner over the phone.

I had been chatting with this guy for a few minutes

about a newsletter we wanted to print and had just given him

my name as the person to call back for the estimate. With one

hand tensely gripping the phone and my other hand cradling my

head to stop from screaming, I calmly replied, “Well, I grew up in

California and learned English just like everyone else.”

Doubling down, he replied, “But you don’t have

problems with your Rs and your Ls.”

Somehow I managed to laugh it off on the phone and

get off the phone as soon as possible. I went over to my coworkers,

three white women named Alice, Lucy, and Olga to tell them this

amusing anecdote even though I was reeling inside. Instead of

laughing, they were appalled and told me in no uncertain terms

that we should not give him our business. I tried to say it was

OK, but they insisted. Their reaction stunned me in many

ways. This was hardly the first time something like this had ever

happened to me, but up to this moment, every time I had tried to

express my pain to white people, I was told it wasn’t that big of a

deal. I had grown accustomed to making light of such events and

making jokes out of them as a way to tell these stories to whites

without enduring a clear rejection of my pain and to fulfill a role

of assuaging white discomfort even as I bled inside. But this time

was different, as Alice, Lucy, and Olga heard, recognized and

validated my experience of pain. I felt loved.

The second step to resolving han is to have our

communities acknowledge and validate our oppressions.

We can name many of our oppressions (such as Black Lives Matter or

Crash not Accident), but we often fight over and protest the lack

of the basic recognition of collective wrongs and trauma.

To conclude my story, ironically, when we met with

another print shop guy, he had trouble with my name (“Do”

pronounced like “doe”) to which he replied, “Well, in English,

we pronounce your name as ‘doo.’” I started to wonder if there

was something wrong with all the old white print shop guys in

Washington, D.C.

The third step

In 2012, when I first started biking to midtown Manhattan from

Queens, I encountered a dilemma that basically, there was no

easy, legal way to get to 2nd Avenue on a bike. The fastest, most direct

way to get to 2nd Avenue is to cut underneath the Queensboro Bridge

on 1st Avenue and head up on 59th Street and hook up with 2nd Avenue.

The problem for cyclists however is that we have to ride on the

sidewalk on 1st Avenue as it was a one-way in the opposite direction,

and then ride against traffic on 59th Street for about half a block.

You can see this in a YouTube video [3] from my bike commute in

2012 in this stretch. As seen in Figure 2, the alternatives were to

ride a long way around (Route 3) or to go a bit less out of your

way (Route 2) but encounter dangerous traffic conditions on this

stretch of 2nd Avenue where cars merge onto the Queensboro Bridge.

Like many cyclists, I chose to go the easiest and quickest Route

1 because I could safely and slowly get across on the sidewalk

and there was often little oncoming traffic on the part of 59th Street

where I would bike the wrong way. It wasn’t legal, but it wasn’t

unsafe either as you can see in the video.

Three options to bike from the Queensboro Bridge to 2nd Avenue towards downtown.

Riding on the sidewalk and going a bit the wrong way

on the street was something I always felt bad and guilty about

even as it was safe. There was always a part of me that lived in

the fear that the police could at any time issue me summonses

and tickets. I wasn’t a bad person as I was making the best choice

given bad choices, but I could at any moment be marked as a

bad person by the police. At the very least, I was certainly often

judged as a bad person by pedestrians and drivers. I can’t even

imagine what it must feel like to be a food delivery cyclist making

a countless number of these kinds of decisions every day while

physically exhausted and trying to get food delivered quickly.

But then in 2013, the city fixed the problem for cyclists

by putting in a connecting bike lane on 1st Ave and a contra-

flow bike lane on second half of 59th Street. The first time I rode the

connecting bike lanes to 2nd Avenue, it felt like a minor miracle, my

feelings of badness and guilt evaporated. This is the third step in

resolving han: The community must change structure to resolve

collective pain. Han cannot be resolved by individual action (like

wearing a helmet) or simply recognizing the systematic problems.

Not only did the city name and acknowledge our pain, but the city

altered the actual structure of the street to resolve the collective

problem. You can see this in a YouTube video [4] I took in 2016 of the

connecting infrastructure.

Essentially, one day I was doing something illegal albeit

harmless and safe, and then the next day, my illegal behavior

was codified into legal behavior through a small but meaningful

change in infrastructure. This was an act of love by the city

towards the cyclists in pain. Han is resolved only through love.

This also speaks to the idea that legality is often more about

power than it is about preventing harm.

This story also speaks to the power of privilege to resolve

han. While a number of working cyclists like the immigrant food

delivery workers I have written about have benefited from this

bike infrastructure, the process to do so was driven by the more

privileged cyclists who commute into midtown Manhattan

for white-collar jobs (or academia in my case) on this route.

Historically, communities of color have often been ignored

when they have asked for street safety improvements. In one

case I read about in Melissa Checker’s Polluted Promises, a city

built a highway right in between two black communities. The

communities asked for a safe way to cross the highway with a

crosswalk and a signal light. Instead the city put in guardrails.

The walls that divide and the lack of power to resolve the anguish

of han are key features in how han is experienced and traverses

generations.

Freeing the ghost

“I have bad news. Your baby has no heartbeat on the ultrasound,”

the doctor solemnly pronounced. Jennifer’s sharp gasps and sobs

violently pierced my body stunned by disbelief. That same day,

my dad went into surgery to remove a life-threatening tumor

in his stomach. A few hours after we found out about our lost

baby, my sister called to happily tell me about the tremendously

successful surgery with my dad in stable recovery. I choked and

sobbed out the news about my dead son and did so again when

she put my mom on the phone. My mom responded resignedly,

“One good thing, one bad thing.” I wonder if this response is a

side effect from our collective Korean han. We would tell my dad

a few days later into his recovery and in his devastation at the

news, he sobbed and asked why God would spare his life and

not that of our baby boy. I tried to assuage him that his health was

not connected to the death of my child, but the tears still fell and

we all still struggle with feelings of shame and guilt that have no

rational basis. Perhaps this is also a residue of han, how easily we

can blame ourselves for circumstances beyond our control. All

Jennifer and I can do is to hold each other tightly and whisper

that we’ll get through this together.

About 36 hours later, after an induced labor, Jennifer

gave birth to our stillborn boy of 20 weeks into the pregnancy. We

named him Rohan, a Sanskrit name, which means “ascending”

and also “healing.” We had been thinking about boy names with

the syllable of han and Rohan just stuck with us. It also sounds

like “rowan”, which is another common name for mountain-ash,

a tree that often shows up in mythology as a symbol of protection.

As sweet, tiny Rohan lay still in Jennifer’s arms and then mine

after the delivery, I felt the echoes of grief from my ancestors

before me in a brutal Japanese colonial occupation that sought to

erase Korean language and culture, the genocide experienced in

the Korean war, and the division of a country (and thus countless

families) by more powerful foreign countries. Our family has

struggled in silence about these traumas and griefs that haunt

us and many others of the Korean diaspora. Zora Neale Hurston

once said, “If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say

you enjoyed it.” I think this applies not only to the physical body,

but that there can be a kind of murder of your soul through silent

suffering (or being forcibly silenced). I write about my personal

and our collective grief and trauma as act of love. In this way, I

am naming the ghost of Rohan, not so that he’ll haunt me, but so

that I can set his ghost free as never forgotten and always loved.

Riding into my han

When I bike to the Graduate Center in midtown Manhattan from

where I live in Queens, I have to cross and climb the Queensboro

Bridge. This climb involves something like 130 feet within a half-

mile and on hot muggy summer days, I’m breathing and sweating

hard as I pedal. With every leg pump, the N subway train thunders

along parallel to me for a moment before disappearing under the

river. With each pedal, the East River flows quietly below and

while the skyscrapers of Manhattan loom ahead. With each

revolution, I’m breathing hard from both East River air on my

right and the exhaust of the idling car traffic to my left depending

on which way the wind blows. As I struggle and reach the crest

of the bridge, I wipe aside the salty streams pouring down my

face as my legs burn with something that belongs in the space

between pain and joy.

This essay is excerpted from Bikequity: Money, Class, & Bicycling, featuring the work of 16 authors and artists, edited by Elly Blue. Published with permission of Microcosm Publishing, microcosm.pub/bikequity

Footnotes:

1 Peñalosa, Enrique, “Why buses represent democracy in action” (TED Talk, 2013)

2 Chang-Hee Son. Haan of minjung theology and han of han philosophy (University Press of America, 2000).

3 www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSrH0-jvxwY

4 youtube.com/watch?v=vSrNtXTkeaw