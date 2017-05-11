How to Contact the 17 Banks Funding All Tar Sands Pipeline Expansion (Including Keystone XL)

We hunted down the names of CEOs and their contact information for you. Here’s what to say.
Keystone .jpg

Individual divestment has moved more than $80 million from banks financing DAPL, and organizers would like to see similar effort directed at the tar sands financiers.

Photo by Lori Panico.

Of the more than 60 banks helping to finance the expansion of tar sands infrastructure, the indigenous-led environmental campaign Mazaska Talks has identified 17 as worst offenders. These banks have either financed all four currently proposed tar sands pipelines or they’ve headed up major multi-bank loans to the companies building them.

The proposed pipelines are the Keystone XL, Energy East, Trans Mountain, and Enbridge’s Line 3. All four begin in the tar sands of Alberta, Canada.

“Our thought is to be proactive and stop the construction of Keystone now.”

Back in November 2015, then-President Barack Obama rejected TransCanada’s application to build the Keystone XL pipeline, saying it would create only a few dozen permanent jobs, would have no significant effect on U.S. energy security, and would damage America’s leadership role on climate change. President Donald Trump reversed that decision in March.

The indigenous-led Mazaska Talks campaign to stop the tar sands expansion is focusing on the financing of the pipelines.

“TransCanada doesn’t have the project-level loans to build the Keystone XL pipeline,” said Matt Remle, an activists and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. “Our thought is to be proactive and stop the construction of Keystone now, before they start laying the pipeline down.”

Individual divestment has moved more than $80 million from banks financing DAPL.

Remle says he’s focused on convincing cities, tribes, and nonprofits to cut their ties with these banks. Cities that have divested or are in the process of divesting include: Seattle; Missoula, Montana; and the cities of Davis, Santa Monica, and San Francisco, in California. Individual divestment has moved more than $80 million from banks financing DAPL, and organizers would like to see similar effort directed at the tar sands financiers.

The organization 350 Seattle has been telling people to follow this script as an example:

Call JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at 212-270-1111 and say:

Hello. I’m calling today to ask that Chase stop funding all new tar sands projects. Tar sands oil is the dirtiest form of fossil fuel on Earth, dirtier even than coal. All tar sands projects have been officially opposed by 121 First Nations and tribes. Former NASA Chief Scientist Jim Hansen has called the tar sands expansion represented by the Keystone XL ‘game over in the fight against climate change.’ Chase has no business financing tar sands, and I ask that Chase issue a public statement that it will not fund tar sands projects like the Keystone XL or Trans Mountain pipelines. Thank you for your time.

Activists have also been asking people to send banks that message through their Facebook pages.

Here are names of banks and their CEOs —along with their most recent phone numbers and email addresses, according to YES! research and ceoemail.com.

The following information was updated on May 11. Some banks will disconnect phones and disable email addresses. Contact us with adjustments that need to be made: submissions@yesmagazine.org.

 

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

President, CEO, and Chairman Brian Moynihan

704-386-5681

brian.t.moynihan@bankofamerica.com

Executive Relations, Office of the CEO:
Matthew Task
813-805-4873

Corporate Office:
100 N Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28255

www.facebook.com/BankofAmerica/

 

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

CEO William A. Downe
william.downe@bmo.com

Board Chairman Robert Pritchard

Corporate Office:
1 First Canadian Place, 21st Floor
Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1

Email: corp.secretary@bmo.com

Email: feedback@bmo.com

Email: ethics.office@bmo.com

Email: corporate.responsibility@bmo.com

https://www.facebook.com/BMOcommunity/

 

Bank of Nova Scotia/Scotiabank

CEO and President Brian J. Porter

Corporate Office:
Scotia Plaza
44 King Street W
Toronto, Ontario
Canada M5H 1H1
416-866-6161
email@scotiabank.com

U.S. Office:
250 Vesey Street,
23rd and 24th floors
New York, NY 10281
212-225-5000

https://www.facebook.com/scotiabank/

 

Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ

CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
jean-laurent.bonnafe@bnpparibas.com

Corporate Office:
3 rue d’Antin
75002 Paris, France
00-33-157-082-200

U.S. Office:
787 Seventh Avenue - The Equitable Tower
New York, NY 10019
212-841-3000

 

Barclays

CEO Jes Staley
jes.staley@barclays.com

Chairman John McFarlane
john.mcfarlane@barclays.com

Corporate Office:
Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP, United Kingdom
44-20-7116-1000

U.S. Office:
Barclays
745 7th Avenue
New York, NY 10019
212-526-7000

Press Office:
212-526-7000
CorporateCommunicationsAmericas@barclays.com

www.facebook.com/BarclaysUK/

 

BNP Paribas

CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
jean-laurent.bonnafe@bnpparibas.com

Corporate Office:
3 rue d’Antin
75002 Paris, France
00-33-157-082-200

U.S. Office:
787 Seventh Avenue - The Equitable Tower
New York, NY 10019
212-841-3000

www.facebook.com/mabanque.bnpparibas/

 

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

CEO/ President Victor Dodig

416-956-3312

Board Chairman Charles Sirois

Corporate Office:

Commerce Court West 56

Toronto, Ontario M5L 1A2

Canada

1-416-980-2211 

Office of Corporate Responsibility
Communications and Public Affairs:
E-mail: corporateresponsibility@cibc.com
Telephone: 416-861-5482

www.facebook.com/CIBC/

 

Citibank

CEO Michael Corbat
Michael.L.Corbat@citi.com
212-793-1201

Corporate Office:
388 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10013
800-285-3000 and 212-793-0710

www.facebook.com/citibank/

 

Credit Agricole

CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet
Jean-Paul.Chifflet@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Office:
12, Place des Etats-Unis
Montrouge, France 92545
33-1-43-23-52-02

U.S. Office:
1301 Avenue of the Americas,
New York, NY 10019
infoamericas@ca-cib.com

www.facebook.com/CreditAgricole/

 

Credit Suisse

CEO Tidjane Thiam
tidjane.thiam@credit-suisse.com

41 44 334 06 89

Board Chairman Urs Rohner

Suisse Banking Ombudsman:
Bahnhofplatz 9
P.O. Box 1818
CH 8021 Zurich, Switzerland
41-43-266-14-14

Corporate Office:
Uetlibergstrasse 231
P.O. Box 700
CH 8070 Zurich, Switzerland
41-44-333-11-11

U.S. Office:
650 California Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Phone: 415-249-2100

www.facebook.com/creditsuisse/

 

Deutsche Bank

CEO John Cryan
John.Cryan@db.com

Corporate Contact:
Renee Calabro
renee.calabro@db.com
212-250-5525

Corporate Address:
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt Am Main (for letters and postcards: 60262)
Germany
49-69-910-00

U.S. Office:
Deutsche Bank AG
60 Wall Street
New York, NY 10005
212-250-7171

www.facebook.com/DeutscheBank/

 

JPMorgan Chase

Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon
jamie.dimon@jpmchase.com
executive.office@chase.com

212-270-1111

Corporate Contacts:
Andrew Gray
andrew.s.gray@jpmchase.com

Jennifer Lavoie
jennifer.h.lavoie@jpmchase.com

Brian Marchiony
brian.j.marchiony@jpmorgan.com

Corporate Office:
270 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10017-2014

 

Mizuho Bank

President and CEO Nobuhide Hayashi

Corporate Office:
Otemachi Tower
1-5-5, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 100-8176, Japan
81-3-3214-1111

U.S. Office:
1251 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
212-282-3000

 

Royal Bank of Canada

CEO David I. McKay

david.mckay@rbc.com

1 416 974 6415

CEO and Board Communications:
Paul French
paul.french@rbc.com
416-974-3718

Corporate Media Relations:
Catherine Hudon
catherine.hudon@rbc.com
416-974-5506

Corporate Address:
200 Bay Street P.O. Box 1
Royal Bank Plaza
Toronto, Canada
416-974-5151 and 416-842-2000

 

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

President and CEO Takeshi Kunibe

Corporate Office:
1-1-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo, Japan
81-3-3282-8111

U.S. Office:
277 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10172
212-224-4000

 

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Group President and CEO Bharat Masrani

Bharat.masrani@td.com

416-982-9001

Corporate Office:
P.O. Box 1, TD Bank Tower
66 Wellington Street W
Toronto, Ontario
M5K 1A2

416-982-8222

U.S. Office:
31 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019-6101
212-827-7000

https://www.facebook.com/TDBank/

 

Wells Fargo

CEO Timothy J. Sloan
866-878-5865

BoardCommunications@wellsfargo.com
866-249-3302

Corporate Office:
Wells Fargo
420 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94104

https://www.facebook.com/wellsfargo/

 

The information compiled here is the latest information from Mazaska Talks research and contact information reported by the banks and ceoemail.com. If there are corrections or additions that we should consider, please let us know. This information will be updated as needed.