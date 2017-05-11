How to Contact the 17 Banks Funding All Tar Sands Pipeline Expansion (Including Keystone XL)
Of the more than 60 banks helping to finance the expansion of tar sands infrastructure, the indigenous-led environmental campaign Mazaska Talks has identified 17 as worst offenders. These banks have either financed all four currently proposed tar sands pipelines or they’ve headed up major multi-bank loans to the companies building them.
The proposed pipelines are the Keystone XL, Energy East, Trans Mountain, and Enbridge’s Line 3. All four begin in the tar sands of Alberta, Canada.
“Our thought is to be proactive and stop the construction of Keystone now.”
Back in November 2015, then-President Barack Obama rejected TransCanada’s application to build the Keystone XL pipeline, saying it would create only a few dozen permanent jobs, would have no significant effect on U.S. energy security, and would damage America’s leadership role on climate change. President Donald Trump reversed that decision in March.
The indigenous-led Mazaska Talks campaign to stop the tar sands expansion is focusing on the financing of the pipelines.
“TransCanada doesn’t have the project-level loans to build the Keystone XL pipeline,” said Matt Remle, an activists and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. “Our thought is to be proactive and stop the construction of Keystone now, before they start laying the pipeline down.”
Individual divestment has moved more than $80 million from banks financing DAPL.
Remle says he’s focused on convincing cities, tribes, and nonprofits to cut their ties with these banks. Cities that have divested or are in the process of divesting include: Seattle; Missoula, Montana; and the cities of Davis, Santa Monica, and San Francisco, in California. Individual divestment has moved more than $80 million from banks financing DAPL, and organizers would like to see similar effort directed at the tar sands financiers.
The organization 350 Seattle has been telling people to follow this script as an example:
Call JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at 212-270-1111 and say:
Hello. I’m calling today to ask that Chase stop funding all new tar sands projects. Tar sands oil is the dirtiest form of fossil fuel on Earth, dirtier even than coal. All tar sands projects have been officially opposed by 121 First Nations and tribes. Former NASA Chief Scientist Jim Hansen has called the tar sands expansion represented by the Keystone XL ‘game over in the fight against climate change.’ Chase has no business financing tar sands, and I ask that Chase issue a public statement that it will not fund tar sands projects like the Keystone XL or Trans Mountain pipelines. Thank you for your time.
Activists have also been asking people to send banks that message through their Facebook pages.
Here are names of banks and their CEOs —along with their most recent phone numbers and email addresses, according to YES! research and ceoemail.com.
The following information was updated on May 11. Some banks will disconnect phones and disable email addresses. Contact us with adjustments that need to be made: submissions@yesmagazine.org.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch
President, CEO, and Chairman Brian Moynihan
704-386-5681
brian.t.moynihan@bankofamerica.com
Executive Relations, Office of the CEO:
Matthew Task
813-805-4873
Corporate Office:
100 N Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28255
www.facebook.com/BankofAmerica/
Bank of Montreal (BMO)
CEO William A. Downe
william.downe@bmo.com
Board Chairman Robert Pritchard
Corporate Office:
1 First Canadian Place, 21st Floor
Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
Email: corp.secretary@bmo.com
Email: feedback@bmo.com
Email: ethics.office@bmo.com
Email: corporate.responsibility@bmo.com
https://www.facebook.com/BMOcommunity/
Bank of Nova Scotia/Scotiabank
CEO and President Brian J. Porter
Corporate Office:
Scotia Plaza
44 King Street W
Toronto, Ontario
Canada M5H 1H1
416-866-6161
email@scotiabank.com
U.S. Office:
250 Vesey Street,
23rd and 24th floors
New York, NY 10281
212-225-5000
https://www.facebook.com/scotiabank/
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ
CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
jean-laurent.bonnafe@bnpparibas.com
Corporate Office:
3 rue d’Antin
75002 Paris, France
00-33-157-082-200
U.S. Office:
787 Seventh Avenue - The Equitable Tower
New York, NY 10019
212-841-3000
Barclays
CEO Jes Staley
jes.staley@barclays.com
Chairman John McFarlane
john.mcfarlane@barclays.com
Corporate Office:
Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP, United Kingdom
44-20-7116-1000
U.S. Office:
Barclays
745 7th Avenue
New York, NY 10019
212-526-7000
Press Office:
212-526-7000
CorporateCommunicationsAmericas@barclays.com
www.facebook.com/BarclaysUK/
BNP Paribas
CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
jean-laurent.bonnafe@bnpparibas.com
Corporate Office:
3 rue d’Antin
75002 Paris, France
00-33-157-082-200
U.S. Office:
787 Seventh Avenue - The Equitable Tower
New York, NY 10019
212-841-3000
www.facebook.com/mabanque.bnpparibas/
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
CEO/ President Victor Dodig
416-956-3312
Board Chairman Charles Sirois
Corporate Office:
Commerce Court West 56
Toronto, Ontario M5L 1A2
Canada
1-416-980-2211
Office of Corporate Responsibility
Communications and Public Affairs:
E-mail: corporateresponsibility@cibc.com
Telephone: 416-861-5482
www.facebook.com/CIBC/
Citibank
CEO Michael Corbat
Michael.L.Corbat@citi.com
212-793-1201
Corporate Office:
388 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10013
800-285-3000 and 212-793-0710
www.facebook.com/citibank/
Credit Agricole
CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet
Jean-Paul.Chifflet@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Office:
12, Place des Etats-Unis
Montrouge, France 92545
33-1-43-23-52-02
U.S. Office:
1301 Avenue of the Americas,
New York, NY 10019
infoamericas@ca-cib.com
www.facebook.com/CreditAgricole/
Credit Suisse
CEO Tidjane Thiam
tidjane.thiam@credit-suisse.com
41 44 334 06 89
Board Chairman Urs Rohner
Suisse Banking Ombudsman:
Bahnhofplatz 9
P.O. Box 1818
CH 8021 Zurich, Switzerland
41-43-266-14-14
Corporate Office:
Uetlibergstrasse 231
P.O. Box 700
CH 8070 Zurich, Switzerland
41-44-333-11-11
U.S. Office:
650 California Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Phone: 415-249-2100
www.facebook.com/creditsuisse/
Deutsche Bank
CEO John Cryan
John.Cryan@db.com
Corporate Contact:
Renee Calabro
renee.calabro@db.com
212-250-5525
Corporate Address:
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt Am Main (for letters and postcards: 60262)
Germany
49-69-910-00
U.S. Office:
Deutsche Bank AG
60 Wall Street
New York, NY 10005
212-250-7171
www.facebook.com/DeutscheBank/
JPMorgan Chase
Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon
jamie.dimon@jpmchase.com
executive.office@chase.com
212-270-1111
Corporate Contacts:
Andrew Gray
andrew.s.gray@jpmchase.com
Jennifer Lavoie
jennifer.h.lavoie@jpmchase.com
Brian Marchiony
brian.j.marchiony@jpmorgan.com
Corporate Office:
270 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10017-2014
Mizuho Bank
President and CEO Nobuhide Hayashi
Corporate Office:
Otemachi Tower
1-5-5, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 100-8176, Japan
81-3-3214-1111
U.S. Office:
1251 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
212-282-3000
Royal Bank of Canada
CEO David I. McKay
1 416 974 6415
CEO and Board Communications:
Paul French
paul.french@rbc.com
416-974-3718
Corporate Media Relations:
Catherine Hudon
catherine.hudon@rbc.com
416-974-5506
Corporate Address:
200 Bay Street P.O. Box 1
Royal Bank Plaza
Toronto, Canada
416-974-5151 and 416-842-2000
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank
President and CEO Takeshi Kunibe
Corporate Office:
1-1-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo, Japan
81-3-3282-8111
U.S. Office:
277 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10172
212-224-4000
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Group President and CEO Bharat Masrani
416-982-9001
Corporate Office:
P.O. Box 1, TD Bank Tower
66 Wellington Street W
Toronto, Ontario
M5K 1A2
416-982-8222
U.S. Office:
31 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019-6101
212-827-7000
https://www.facebook.com/TDBank/
Wells Fargo
CEO Timothy J. Sloan
866-878-5865
BoardCommunications@wellsfargo.com
866-249-3302
Corporate Office:
Wells Fargo
420 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94104
https://www.facebook.com/wellsfargo/
The information compiled here is the latest information from Mazaska Talks research and contact information reported by the banks and ceoemail.com. If there are corrections or additions that we should consider, please let us know. This information will be updated as needed.