How to Contact the 17 Banks Funding All Tar Sands Pipeline Expansion (Including Keystone XL)

Of the more than 60 banks helping to finance the expansion of tar sands infrastructure, the indigenous-led environmental campaign Mazaska Talks has identified 17 as worst offenders. These banks have either financed all four currently proposed tar sands pipelines or they’ve headed up major multi-bank loans to the companies building them.

The proposed pipelines are the Keystone XL, Energy East, Trans Mountain, and Enbridge’s Line 3. All four begin in the tar sands of Alberta, Canada.

“Our thought is to be proactive and stop the construction of Keystone now.”

Back in November 2015, then-President Barack Obama rejected TransCanada’s application to build the Keystone XL pipeline, saying it would create only a few dozen permanent jobs, would have no significant effect on U.S. energy security, and would damage America’s leadership role on climate change. President Donald Trump reversed that decision in March.

The indigenous-led Mazaska Talks campaign to stop the tar sands expansion is focusing on the financing of the pipelines.

“TransCanada doesn’t have the project-level loans to build the Keystone XL pipeline,” said Matt Remle, an activists and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. “Our thought is to be proactive and stop the construction of Keystone now, before they start laying the pipeline down.”

Individual divestment has moved more than $80 million from banks financing DAPL.

Remle says he’s focused on convincing cities, tribes, and nonprofits to cut their ties with these banks. Cities that have divested or are in the process of divesting include: Seattle; Missoula, Montana; and the cities of Davis, Santa Monica, and San Francisco, in California. Individual divestment has moved more than $80 million from banks financing DAPL, and organizers would like to see similar effort directed at the tar sands financiers.

The organization 350 Seattle has been telling people to follow this script as an example:

Call JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at 212-270-1111 and say:

Hello. I’m calling today to ask that Chase stop funding all new tar sands projects. Tar sands oil is the dirtiest form of fossil fuel on Earth, dirtier even than coal. All tar sands projects have been officially opposed by 121 First Nations and tribes. Former NASA Chief Scientist Jim Hansen has called the tar sands expansion represented by the Keystone XL ‘game over in the fight against climate change.’ Chase has no business financing tar sands, and I ask that Chase issue a public statement that it will not fund tar sands projects like the Keystone XL or Trans Mountain pipelines. Thank you for your time.

Activists have also been asking people to send banks that message through their Facebook pages.

Here are names of banks and their CEOs —along with their most recent phone numbers and email addresses, according to YES! research and ceoemail.com.

The following information was updated on May 11. Some banks will disconnect phones and disable email addresses. Contact us with adjustments that need to be made: submissions@yesmagazine.org.

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

President, CEO, and Chairman Brian Moynihan

704-386-5681

brian.t.moynihan@bankofamerica.com

Executive Relations, Office of the CEO:

Matthew Task

813-805-4873

Corporate Office:

100 N Tryon Street

Charlotte, NC 28255

www.facebook.com/BankofAmerica/

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

CEO William A. Downe

william.downe@bmo.com

Board Chairman Robert Pritchard

Corporate Office:

1 First Canadian Place, 21st Floor

Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1

Email: corp.secretary@bmo.com

Email: feedback@bmo.com

Email: ethics.office@bmo.com

Email: corporate.responsibility@bmo.com

https://www.facebook.com/BMOcommunity/

Bank of Nova Scotia/Scotiabank

CEO and President Brian J. Porter

Corporate Office:

Scotia Plaza

44 King Street W

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M5H 1H1

416-866-6161

email@scotiabank.com

U.S. Office:

250 Vesey Street,

23rd and 24th floors

New York, NY 10281

212-225-5000

https://www.facebook.com/scotiabank/

Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ

CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe

jean-laurent.bonnafe@bnpparibas.com

Corporate Office:

3 rue d’Antin

75002 Paris, France

00-33-157-082-200

U.S. Office:

787 Seventh Avenue - The Equitable Tower

New York, NY 10019

212-841-3000

Barclays

CEO Jes Staley

jes.staley@barclays.com

Chairman John McFarlane

john.mcfarlane@barclays.com

Corporate Office:

Barclays Bank PLC

1 Churchill Place

London E14 5HP, United Kingdom

44-20-7116-1000

U.S. Office:

Barclays

745 7th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

212-526-7000

Press Office:

212-526-7000

CorporateCommunicationsAmericas@barclays.com

www.facebook.com/BarclaysUK/

BNP Paribas

CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe

jean-laurent.bonnafe@bnpparibas.com

Corporate Office:

3 rue d’Antin

75002 Paris, France

00-33-157-082-200

U.S. Office:

787 Seventh Avenue - The Equitable Tower

New York, NY 10019

212-841-3000

www.facebook.com/mabanque.bnpparibas/

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

CEO/ President Victor Dodig

416-956-3312

Board Chairman Charles Sirois

Corporate Office:

Commerce Court West 56

Toronto, Ontario M5L 1A2

Canada

1-416-980-2211

Office of Corporate Responsibility

Communications and Public Affairs:

E-mail: corporateresponsibility@cibc.com

Telephone: 416-861-5482

www.facebook.com/CIBC/

Citibank

CEO Michael Corbat

Michael.L.Corbat@citi.com

212-793-1201

Corporate Office:

388 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

800-285-3000 and 212-793-0710

www.facebook.com/citibank/

Credit Agricole

CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet

Jean-Paul.Chifflet@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Office:

12, Place des Etats-Unis

Montrouge, France 92545

33-1-43-23-52-02

U.S. Office:

1301 Avenue of the Americas,

New York, NY 10019

infoamericas@ca-cib.com

www.facebook.com/CreditAgricole/

Credit Suisse

CEO Tidjane Thiam

tidjane.thiam@credit-suisse.com

41 44 334 06 89

Board Chairman Urs Rohner

Suisse Banking Ombudsman:

Bahnhofplatz 9

P.O. Box 1818

CH 8021 Zurich, Switzerland

41-43-266-14-14

Corporate Office:

Uetlibergstrasse 231

P.O. Box 700

CH 8070 Zurich, Switzerland

41-44-333-11-11

U.S. Office:

650 California Street

San Francisco, CA 94108

Phone: 415-249-2100

www.facebook.com/creditsuisse/

Deutsche Bank

CEO John Cryan

John.Cryan@db.com

Corporate Contact:

Renee Calabro

renee.calabro@db.com

212-250-5525

Corporate Address:

Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt Am Main (for letters and postcards: 60262)

Germany

49-69-910-00

U.S. Office:

Deutsche Bank AG

60 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

212-250-7171

www.facebook.com/DeutscheBank/

JPMorgan Chase

Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon

jamie.dimon@jpmchase.com

executive.office@chase.com

212-270-1111

Corporate Contacts:

Andrew Gray

andrew.s.gray@jpmchase.com

Jennifer Lavoie

jennifer.h.lavoie@jpmchase.com

Brian Marchiony

brian.j.marchiony@jpmorgan.com

Corporate Office:

270 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10017-2014

Mizuho Bank

President and CEO Nobuhide Hayashi

Corporate Office:

Otemachi Tower

1-5-5, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku

Tokyo 100-8176, Japan

81-3-3214-1111

U.S. Office:

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

212-282-3000

Royal Bank of Canada

CEO David I. McKay

david.mckay@rbc.com

1 416 974 6415

CEO and Board Communications:

Paul French

paul.french@rbc.com

416-974-3718

Corporate Media Relations:

Catherine Hudon

catherine.hudon@rbc.com

416-974-5506

Corporate Address:

200 Bay Street P.O. Box 1

Royal Bank Plaza

Toronto, Canada

416-974-5151 and 416-842-2000

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

President and CEO Takeshi Kunibe

Corporate Office:

1-1-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Tokyo, Japan

81-3-3282-8111

U.S. Office:

277 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10172

212-224-4000

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Group President and CEO Bharat Masrani

Bharat.masrani@td.com

416-982-9001

Corporate Office:

P.O. Box 1, TD Bank Tower

66 Wellington Street W

Toronto, Ontario

M5K 1A2

416-982-8222

U.S. Office:

31 West 52nd Street

New York, NY 10019-6101

212-827-7000

https://www.facebook.com/TDBank/

Wells Fargo

CEO Timothy J. Sloan

866-878-5865

BoardCommunications@wellsfargo.com

866-249-3302

Corporate Office:

Wells Fargo

420 Montgomery Street

San Francisco, CA 94104

https://www.facebook.com/wellsfargo/

The information compiled here is the latest information from Mazaska Talks research and contact information reported by the banks and ceoemail.com. If there are corrections or additions that we should consider, please let us know. This information will be updated as needed.