Why I March—An Artist’s Diary of a Colorful Day
Intrepid journalist and sketch artist Sarah Lazarovic traveled to the Women's March on Washington to march and meet the inspiring people gathered there. And while she was marching, she was drawing.
It was an amazing day, and one I’ll think about forever. Everyone wanted to talk, smile, share, and take photos together. This may have been because I was wearing a giant Tyvek jumpsuit and inviting people to draw on me—but only partially.
It felt like the beginning of something, and I can’t wait to see that something. But first, a nap and a sandwich.