YES! Media’s Bailey Williams interviews Rhys Hardiman-Mostow, an eighth-grade student at Lake Washington Girls Middle School in Seattle, Washington. Hardiman-Mostow wrote an essay in response to the online YES! Magazine article, “Less Stuff, More Heart: 5 Gifts On a New Dad’s Christmas List,” by Christopher Zumski Finke. If she could ask for one non-material gift it would be a break from racism. She talks about the racism she’s faced, her hope for the future, and why adults need to uplift young voices.