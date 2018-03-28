Would You Put a Tiny House for a Homeless Person in Your Backyard?

Two Seattle homeowners were willing to make space in their backyard and now a 75-year-old man who’s been homeless for years has a house and a community. Writer Valerie Schloredt wrote about the BLOCK project that was started by Seattle architect Rex Hohlbein and daughter Jenn LaFreniere as a community solution to homelessness that places tiny houses in people’s backyards. YES! Media's Bailey Williams interviews Schloredt about her story in the Winter 2018 Solidarity Issue. Read more here: