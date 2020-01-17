By YES! Editors < 1 MIN READ

It’s 2020, and YES! is formally launching a renewed effort to better communicate with you, our incredible, loyal, thoughtful, inspiring readers. The first step of this effort is the launch of the all-new discussion platform you’ll see below.

Join YES! on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. PST (8 a.m. EST) for a live discussion with Editorial Director Sunnivie Brydum, Creative Director Tracy Matsue-Loeffelholz, and Sr. Director of Product and Marketing Matt Grisafi.

Create your profile below to submit your comments and questions in advance of the conversation.

