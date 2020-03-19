By YES! Editors < 1 MIN READ

Like many of you, the YES! staff is hunkered down at home, practicing physical—not social—distancing. Crises like the coronavirus require us to band together and lean on each other.

Hopefully you’re enjoying our new daily dose of YES!, A Better World Today (you can get it free here). We aim to give you one at least one inspiring story every day.

This is where we need your help: We’re counting on you to share how your community is coming together to build resilience, connection, and strength during the COVID-19 crisis. Bookmark this page for easy reference so you can continually share the essential examples and ideas of how we can come together to overcome the worst of this global pandemic. We’ll feature some of the best in our A Better World Today newsletter.

