The Summer 2020 issue of YES! explores how communities are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Its stories are organized around what we have witnessed: We have seen the power of community … to change the future … to draw on reserves of resilience … to look out for all people … to cultivate joy despite fear. From neighborhood support groups to mutual aid to the movement calling for a people’s bailout to looking forward to the light at the end of this darkness.

Here’s a preview of our “Community Power” issue.

