Peek Inside the New “Community Power” Issue
The Summer 2020 issue of YES! explores how communities are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Its stories are organized around what we have witnessed: We have seen the power of community … to change the future … to draw on reserves of resilience … to look out for all people … to cultivate joy despite fear. From neighborhood support groups to mutual aid to the movement calling for a people’s bailout to looking forward to the light at the end of this darkness.
Here’s a preview of our “Community Power” issue.
