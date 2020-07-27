By YES! Editors < 1 MIN READ

YES! is currently exploring the viability of a regular audio program with some of our partners. Because you, our readers, are the most important part of our YES! community, our first step in any potential new venture is getting your input. So, podcast and radio listeners, imagine if you will a weekly, 30-minute YES! program available as a podcast and aired on independent community and public radio stations across the country. What kind of YES! program would make you tune in every week? What is the podcast world missing when it comes to our topics of social justice, the economy, democracy, environment, health and happiness? What kind of program do you think would help advance our mission of inspiring people to build a more just, sustainable, and compassionate world? Share your ideas below.

