By YES! Media < 1 MIN READ

We are proud to introduce the Fall 2020 edition of YES!, the Black Lives issue.

Since the police killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, millions of people across the country and around the world have taken to the streets to declare #BlackLivesMatter and push for justice not only for George Floyd, but for Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Tony McDade, and every other Black life that has been taken by police violence.

As people demand change—systemic, transformative, burn-it-down-and-start-over change—we at YES! asked: What do we mean when we say Black Lives Matter? What does that look like?

To answer that, YES! and Colorlines, a daily news site that centers race and racial justice, collaborated on this issue to give the space for Black voices to lead the conversation. This issue features Black journalists, historians, policymakers, researchers, artists, and photographers who imagine a world in which public safety does not require racist and violent policing, where there are no racial inequities in health care, and the debts owed by this nation for Black labor are paid.

Here’s a preview of our new Black Lives issue.

Like what you see? The best way to get this issue—and to support YES!—is to become a monthly donor. You’ll get an ongoing subscription to our quarterly magazine, a special insider newsletter just for our recurring donors, and the satisfaction of knowing you make every YES! story possible! You can also subscribe here to get just the magazine.

Share