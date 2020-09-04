A live virtual event on the current uprising with The Root's Michael Harriot, historian Jamon Jordan, and the editors of YES! and Colorlines. By YES! Editors 4 MIN READ

Join YES! and Colorlines for “This Uprising: How to Make Black Lives Really Matter,” a virtual discussion with Michael Harriot of The Root and historian Jamon Jordan, hosted by YES! Executive Editor Zenobia Jeffries Warfield and Colorlines Senior Editorial Director Angela Bronner Helm.

This free event on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET is open to the public via Zoom. Tickets will be limited for this special event, so reserve your seat now.

Harriot is the senior writer at The Root and a frequent guest of MSNBC and CNN, and Jordan is an African and African American historian. Harriot, Jordan, Bronner Helm, and Jeffries Warfield will discuss the impact of the tens of millions of people who have taken to the streets of nearly 550 cities to declare that “Black Lives Matter,” and unpack what Black Lives Matter really means and what it looks like. The panelists will also discuss their contributions to the new issue of YES! Magazine and answer questions from attendees.

Available now, the Black Lives issue of YES! Magazine is a collaboration between YES! and Colorlines. Edited by Jeffries Warfield and Bronner Helm, it features, along with Harriot and Jordan, more than 20 Black journalists, historians, policymakers, researchers, artists, and photographers who imagine a world in which public safety does not require racist and violent policing, where there are no racial inequities in health care, and the debts owed by this nation for Black labor are paid. To get your copy, subscribe now at our special introductory rate of just $15.

About the Speakers

Michael Harriot is the senior writer at The Root, where he covers the intersection of race, politics, and culture. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, The New York Times, and on his mother’s refrigerator. He is a frequent political commentator on MSNBC and CNN, and earned the National Association of Black Journalists Award for digital commentary, as well as TV writing. Michael earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from Auburn University and a Masters in Macroeconomics from Florida State University. His book, BlackAF History, will be released in the spring of 2021.

Jamon Jordan is an educator, writer, and historian. Jamon has been a teacher and researcher of African and African American history for more than 20 years. He is founder and CEO of Black Scroll Network History & Tours in Detroit, where he leads tours and presentations on African and African American history. He also serves as the President of the Detroit branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, and on the Board of Trustees for the Historical Society of Michigan. Jamon has been featured on CBS Radio, NPR, C-SPAN, CNN, and the History Channel.

Zenobia Jeffries Warfield is the executive editor at YES! Media, and has been in media going on 15 years. An award-winning journalist, she honed her skills as a reporter, managing editor, and editor for nearly eight years at a community newspaper in her hometown of Detroit. She joined the YES! editorial team in 2016 as an associate editor charged with building and growing YES!’s racial justice beat. In addition to writing and editing, she has produced, directed, and edited a variety of short documentaries spotlighting community movements to international democracy. Zenobia directs editorial coverage for YES! Magazine, YES! Media’s editorial partnerships, and serves as chair of the YES! Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee.

Angela Bronner Helm is a journalist and editor with more than 20 years of experience in media. She began her career at The Source magazine during hip-hop’s golden era and is a founding editor of Honey magazine. She has held top editorial positions at Uptown and Essence magazines; she also served for six semesters as an adjunct professor of journalism at the City College of New York. Most recently, Angela was an editor at The Root, where her focus was on racial, social and reproductive justice, mental health and culture. She currently is Senior Editorial Director at Colorlines, a nonprofit news site committed to racial equity and centering the voices of marginalized people.

About YES! Presents

YES! Presents is a live event series from the team behind YES! Magazine that brings to life stories of solutions to some of society’s biggest issues. From deep explorations based on YES!’s award-winning solutions journalism reporting, to discussions with some of the most influential national and local figures at the forefront of these solutions, YES! Presents events offer a thought-provoking look into the role we all play in building a better world. Headquartered in Washington state, YES! Media is a national nonprofit, independent publisher of solutions journalism. Through rigorous reporting on the positive ways communities are responding to social problems and insightful commentary that sparks constructive discourse, YES! inspires people to build a more just, sustainable, and compassionate world.

About Colorlines

Colorlines is a daily news site where race matters, featuring award-winning in-depth reporting, news analysis, opinion and curation. Colorlines is published by Race Forward, a national organization that advances racial justice through research, media and practice.

