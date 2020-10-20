The application deadline is Nov. 8, 2020. Why you can trust us By YES! Editors 2 MIN READ

Producer/Host Wanted for Radio Pilot (possible ongoing series)

PT/contract position, fee based on experience

Deadline to apply: Nov. 8, 2020

YES! Media and Public News Service* are looking for a high-energy person with a reporting background and experience in solutions journalism to serve as the producer/host for the pilot of a weekly national radio program that focuses on local and regional stories. Candidates should have working knowledge of radio programming formats, as well as strong familiarity with current events, and community and organizational activities related to social change (including movements and movement leaders, authors, policymakers, and other changemakers).

The purpose of the pilot/program is to introduce new audiences to grassroots efforts and movements that are working to solve systemic inequity and reimagining recovery across the country. Candidates must be available for potential ongoing production.

Responsibilities:

• Develop the content for the program (including curated content from YES! & PNS)

• Research topics for programming

• Write copy

• Seek out and interview guests

• Add on-air commentary, opinions related to topics

• Work efficiently and effectively with production team

• Manage social media account and promote program on social media

• Manage email correspondence

• Obtain permissions and licenses as needed

Qualifications:

• Minimum 5 years experience in media/communications

• Demonstrated success in broadcasting (hosting/producing radio programming, audio recording, audio editing, narrating)

• Home recording/editing equipment

• Excellent verbal and written communication and storytelling skills

• Deadline-oriented, well-organized, flexible

• Ability to work well under pressure, independently, and with others

• Familiarity with laws, rules, and industry regulations and standards around radio production

Send your resume, cover letter, and audio clip(s) to: [email protected].

*Both YES! and PNS are national media outlets with local impact. Collectively, we reach millions of people through daily radio, online, and print coverage, and the quarterly publication of YES! Magazine.

YES! Media is a nonprofit, independent publisher of solutions journalism. It reports nationally on the positive ways communities are responding to social problems, and publishes insightful commentary that promotes constructive discourse that inspires people to build a more just, sustainable, and compassionate world.

Public News Service is an independent radio/audio news service, operating in 37 states. It pioneers a model of member-supported journalism to engage, educate, and advocate for the public interest. Combining legacy and new media, PNS reaches audiences across geographic, technical, and political divides.

YES! and PNS are equal opportunity, affirmative-action employers. We do not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, military or marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, or political ideology. People of color, people with disabilities, and people of diverse sexual orientations are encouraged to apply. We are strongly committed to building a staff that represents the diversity of communities on which we report.

YES! Editors are those editors featured on YES! Magazine's masthead. Stories authored by YES! Editors are substantially reported, researched, and written by at least two members of the YES! Editorial team.