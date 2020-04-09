Elections Chief Inspector Mary Magdalen Moser runs a polling location in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in full hazmat gear as the Wisconsin primary kicks off despite the coronavirus pandemics on April 7, 2020.

By insisting that Wisconsin's primary election proceed in-person, Republicans inadvertently showed why early voting and mail-in ballots should be a priority.

Lines stretching city blocks, hours-long waits, and polling officials in hazmat suits. That’s the scene voters in Wisconsin encountered as they braved the polls Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite growing outcry about the risks to public health and safety that in-person voting would pose, on Monday the state Supreme Court blocked Democratic Governor Tony Evers’s ruling to delay the election until June. At least 92 people in Wisconsin have died from exposure to COVID-19. In Milwaukee—the most diverse city in Wisconsin—the number of polling stations went from 180 to five. We speak with Jesse Wegman, longtime journalist and member of The New York Times editorial board.

This article was originally published on Democracy Now! It has been published here with permission. You can read the full transcript at the link above.

