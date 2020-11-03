Amy Yee is an award-winning journalist who writes for the New York Times, The Economist, NPR and other outlets. She is a former staff reporter for the Financial Times based in New York and India, where she lived for seven years. Amy writes about solutions to social problems especially related to environment, climate change, public health and poverty. She has an MPA from Harvard Kennedy School and was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University.