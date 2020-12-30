Levi Pulkkinen is a Seattle-based independent journalist covering news and social issues. His writing has appeared in U.S. News & World Report, The Guardian, The Hechinger Report, High Country News and a host of regional publications, including The San Francisco Chronicle, InvestigateWest and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, where he served as senior editor. He has received top regional honors in most news reporting categories considered by the Society of Professional Journalists, and specializes in criminal justice and health care reporting. Pulkkinen is a graduate of Western Washington University.