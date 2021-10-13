Richard L. Pacelle, Jr. is the professor of Political Science, University of Tennessee. Before coming to UTK, he taught at Indiana University and the University of Missouri-St. Louis and was department chair at Georgia Southern University. His teaching and research interests are in the field of American politics with a focus on public law and the Supreme Court. Pacelle is the author of five books and several articles and book chapters. His coauthored book, Decision Making by the Modern Supreme Court, was published by Cambridge University Press in 2011.