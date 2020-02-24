Coral Natalie Negrón Almodóvar is a Puerto Rican data journalist, a current grantee of the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University, and Patti Birch for Data Journalism Fellow at the Committee to Protect Journalists. She graduated from Columbia Journalism School's Lede 24 Program and worked as a field researcher for the Institute of Social Research of the University of Michigan, and as a correspondent for the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día. She covered the aftermath of Hurricane Maria for Univision Noticias and was data reporter for the news site La Isla Oeste and La Perla del Sur.