Dr. Erik Nordman is a Professor of Natural Resources Management and Adjunct Professor of Economics at Grand Valley State University, Michigan, and an Affiliate Scholar at Indiana University’s Ostrom Workshop. He holds a Ph.D. in natural resource policy and economics from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Syracuse University, and served as a Fulbright Scholar and visiting professor at Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya. His publications are available at SelectedWorks - Erik Edward Nordman