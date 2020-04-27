A weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad. This week, a comic about talking climate with kids. By Sarah Lazarovic 2 MIN READ

Um, message heard loud and clear. More comics. Fewer words! (for a spell, anyway). Thank you for the feedback!

Project Neutral.

AKA The ‘nugget of hope.’

(My husband still has his.)

I could not love this more.

My daughter and her neighbor friend spend a lot of the day sitting 6 feet away from the sidewalk, shouting compliments out at strangers who walk by. It's the right mood for these times.



Just overheard: "YOUR SHIRT MATCHES YOUR DOG AND I LIKE THAT ABOUT YOU!" — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) April 21, 2020

Hope you are healthy and safe!

Thanks for reading,

Sarah

P.S. I’m always curious to know what you think. This is my newsletter for the week of April 23, 2020, published in partnership with YES! Media You can sign up to get Minimum Viable Planet newsletter emailed directly to you at https://mvp.substack.com/.

Share

Sarah Lazarovic is an award-winning artist, creative director, freelance animator and filmmaker, and journalist, covering news and cultural events in comic form. She is the author of A Bunch of Pretty Things I Did Not Buy. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter