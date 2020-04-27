Scrappy Answers to Scary Questions
A weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad. This week, a comic about talking climate with kids.
Um, message heard loud and clear. More comics. Fewer words! (for a spell, anyway). Thank you for the feedback!
AKA The ‘nugget of hope.’
(My husband still has his.)
I could not love this more.
Hope you are healthy and safe!
Thanks for reading,
Sarah
Sarah Lazarovic is an award-winning artist, creative director, freelance animator and filmmaker, and journalist, covering news and cultural events in comic form. She is the author of A Bunch of Pretty Things I Did Not Buy.
