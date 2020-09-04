Eli Reiter is a graduate student at the University of Chicago, and a writer, storyteller, and educator whose work focuses on climate, income inequality, politics, religion, and culture. His commentary and essays have appeared in The New York Times, Business Insider, Slate, and The Washington Post, among other outlets. He is based in Chicago and New York, and speaks English and Hebrew. He is currently writing a book, and can be contacted at elireiter.com.