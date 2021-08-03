Ezra David Romero is a climate reporter for KQED News. He covers the absence and excess of water in the Bay Area — think sea-level rise, flooding, and drought. For nearly a decade he’s covered how warming temperatures are altering the lives of Californians. He’s reported on farmers worried their pistachio trees aren’t getting enough sleep, families desperate for water, scientists studying dying giant sequoias, and firefighters containing wildfires. His work has appeared on local stations across California and nationally on public radio shows like Morning Edition, Here and Now, All Things Considered, and Science Friday.