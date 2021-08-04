Haley Dunleavy is a Ralph W. F. Hardy Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellow with the American Association for the Advancement of Science at Inside Climate News. She graduated with her Ph.D. in Biology and a Science Communication certificate from Northern Arizona University in 2021. Haley has spent much of her science career researching the impacts of climate change on Arctic tundra. Concurrent with her dissertation, she became involved in science outreach, serving as a McAllister Program in Community, Culture and the Environment Fellow with the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society as well as writing for the Long-term Ecological Research Network. Haley lives with her husband and dog Junebug in Anchorage, Alaska.