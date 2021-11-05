Jeff Goodell is a contributing editor at Rolling Stone and is the author of The Water Will Come (Little, Brown 2017). He is also a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and was a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow. He has written for Rolling Stone, CNN, Medium, The Guardian, The New York Times, HuffPost, La Nación (Argentina), SFGate, New Scientist, Vox, Yale Environment 360 and more.