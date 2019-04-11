Meet the Radical Philosopher Who Inspired the New Left

A new graphic biography takes a freewheeling ride through the life and times of Herbert Marcuse, including his influential book “One-Dimensional Man.”

Herbert Marcuse, wary of authoritarianism, inspired the young New Left of the 1960s with the publication of his influential One-Dimensional Man. In the new graphic biography of Marcuse, cartoonist Nick Thorkelson explores the life and work of “the Philosopher of Utopia”—with imagination and a spirit of rebellious freedom.

 

 

Excerpt of Chapter 5 from Herbert Marcuse, Philosopher of Utopia: A Graphic Biography. Copyright © 2019 by Nick Thorkelson. Reprinted with the permission of City Lights Books. 

