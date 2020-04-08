Rabbi Ellen Bernstein has been called “the birth mother of the Jewish environmental movement.” She founded Shomrei Adamah, Keepers of the Earth, the first national Jewish environmental organization, in 1988. Her books include "The Splendor of Creation," "Ecology & the Jewish Spirit," and "Let the Earth Teach You Torah." This year, Ellen is helping seed and support communitywide, ecologically rooted Passover Seders around the country.