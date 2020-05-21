Dahr Jamail is an award-winning independent journalist who went to Iraq to report on the war and occupation. In 2007 he was awarded the Martha Gellhorn Award for his Iraq war reporting, and in 2018 he won an Izzy Award for excellence in independent media for his climate crisis reporting. He is the author of Beyond the Green Zone, The Will to Resist, and The End of Ice: Bearing Witness and Finding Meaning in the Path of Climate Disruption. Stephanie Kaza is Professor Emerita of Environmental Studies at the University of Vermont. A leading voice in Buddhism and ecology, her most recent book is “Green Buddhism: Practice and Compassionate Action in Uncertain Times.” To learn more, visit www.stephaniekaza.com.