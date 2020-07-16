“Minimum Viable Planet” is a weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad. By Sarah Lazarovic 2 MIN READ

THIS WEEK

Are you finding it hard to make decisions? Are your thoughts clear or muddy? Are your decisions strong or nonexistent? As always, lmk! I hope you are happy and healthy and weathering the current volatilities with gusto and resolve and strength and passion.

P.S. Does this newsletter go to your promotions folder? If yes, can you let me know!

Have a lovely week,

Sarah

P.P.S I’m always curious to know what you think. This is my newsletter for the week of July 9, 2020, published in partnership with YES! Media. You can sign up to get Minimum Viable Planet newsletter emailed directly to you at https://mvp.substack.com/.

Share

Sarah Lazarovic is an award-winning artist, creative director, freelance animator and filmmaker, and journalist, covering news and cultural events in comic form. She is the author of A Bunch of Pretty Things I Did Not Buy. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter