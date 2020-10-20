Melissa Burdi is the dean and vice president of the Purdue University Global School of Nursing. She joined the University in 2018 as associate dean of prelicensure programs and brings to her role more than two decades of experience in the nursing industry, specializing in cardiovascular nursing practice, professional development, quality and safety, nursing administration, and academic operations. Burdi has served as the national director of academic operations at Chamberlain University, where she was responsible for providing leadership to university-wide operational quality initiatives as well as day-to-day oversight of all online post-licensure and graduate program operations. She was an administrator at a large metropolitan hospital, where she led key initiatives in areas that included patient safety, accreditation, advocacy for professional nursing certification, and attainment of Magnet designation.