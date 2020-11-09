Naju Dorma and Lacuo Dorma, from the village of Luoshui, don traditional garb. According to Naju Dorma, some Han Chinese now dress like the Mosuo to trick tourists and make money by working as guides or selling clothes and jewelry. While many Mosuo appreciate the economic opportunities that tourism has brought to their region, they worry about the long-term effects of hotel strips and gift shops.

Life around Lugu Lake—high up in the Himalayas, straddling China’s Yunnan and Sichuan provinces—has been changing rapidly. Until relatively recently, the Mosuo, a Chinese ethnic minority of about 40,000 people, enjoyed hundreds of years of relative stability in a complex social structure that values female power and decision-making. Most famous among Mosuo traditions is the practice of the “walking marriage”: women may choose and change partners as they wish. Mosuo children stay with their mothers’ families for life, and men only visit their female partners by walking to their houses at night.

Because the head of a Mosuo household is always a women, responsible for all financial decisions and the passing of the family name and property, the Mosuo are often characterized as a matriarchal society. Reality is a little more complex. For example, women hold no official political power. Yet according to Chuan-Kang Shih, an expert on the Mosuo and an anthropology professor at the University of Florida, the Mosuo social system is underpinned by a fundamental belief that women are more capable than men, mentally and even physically.

My portraits focus on older Mosuo matriarchs, the dabu, who carry on despite outside pressures. Since China’s Cultural Revolution in the past century, when the Mosuo religion was forbidden and couples were forced to marry, this social system has faced challenges. Fewer Mosuo women are able to sustain a way of life traditionally centered on large, matrilineal clans sharing their household income.

Du Zhi Ma lives in the village of Zhashi. She has been with her partner, Gan Ru, since she was 18. He spends a lot of time in her home, but he still officially lives with his mother.

Du Zhi Ma holds a portrait taken 35 years ago. Two of her three children, now grown, have left their village to pursue better work opportunities in the city of Lijiang.

Du Zhi Ma’s household, like most in the area, has no running water. Each day, the family bathes using a plastic bin that they manually fill from a source in their garden.

For generations, women such as Asa Nuja have been the heads of their Mosuo households, responsible for passing down property and family names. Children are bound to their mothers, who can change partners as they wish. Men may visit their current spouses only at night—a tradition known as “walking marriages.”

A cover protects the produce.

The kitchen of Asa Pure.

The lake is important to local folklore. According to the Mosuo’s religion, a mother goddess, Gemu, lives in a local mountain, and Lugu Lake was formed from her tears after a spirit lover spurned her.

Asa Pure looks out the window of her home.

Libi Lamu is from the village of Bushucun. She is standing in her bedroom, which, according to Mosuo tradition, is also the room for meals, family gatherings, and discussions.

Geiku Dorma makes ends meet through her region’s burgeoning tourism industry. Her family recently opened a restaurant to cater to visitors who come to experience Mosuo culture and Lugu Lake’s natural beauty.

For the Mosuo, wooden boats are still an important means of transportation. No motorboats are allowed on the lake because they would pollute the water.

Shuzhi Naje, from the village Dingjia Wanzi: “My children did not go to school and cannot speak Chinese. When they were young, the school was very far away, and we had no money for the fees. Now, my granddaughter can even go to college in Lijiang. I hope she will come back home after finishing her studies, but I do not know.”

Sergei Dorma, from the village Shankua: “When the Red Army came after 1959, they stole so many things from us. We were not allowed to practice our Daba religion anymore. They burned our monasteries and our prayer books. From 1975 on, the Chinese even forced us to give up our marriage customs; they called it One Husband, One Wife campaign. We had to marry in the Chinese way and start to live together. That was against our custom of the walking marriage.”

A traditional Mosuo bed near the fireplace.

