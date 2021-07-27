Dr. Martin Shaw is the director of the Westcountry School of Myth in the U.K. He created the Oral Tradition and Mythic Life courses at Stanford University. He has been a Wilderness Rites of Passage guide for 20 years. Shaw is the author of the award-winning "Mythteller" trilogy and numerous other books. His essay and conversation with Ai Weiwei on myth and migration were released by the Marciano Arts Foundation.