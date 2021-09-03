September’s crossword puzzle celebrates the pride and joy of Hispanic and Latinx heritage. Why you can trust us By Patrick Blindauer < 1 MIN READ

Sept. 15 marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual celebration of the rich diversity, cultures, and countless contributions and accomplishments of Latinx and Hispanic people in the United States. Since its creation in 1968, the commemoration has grown to include more communities, cultures, and recognition of the immense value that Hispanic and Latinx Americans bring to this country. This month’s YES! Crossword features clues rooted in this celebration, as well as a smattering of other noteworthy birthdays, classic tunes, and brain-benders. See if you can beat your own best time by completing the puzzle below, or download the PDF here and play at your leisure.

Patrick Blindauer is a professional crossword puzzle maker with over 60 puzzles published in The New York Times.