Congress so far has allocated $2.5 trillion in emergency stimulus funding. Economic and climate justice advocates are pushing for distribution that will address immediate needs of communities, but also lay the groundwork for a more resilient and just economy.

“This pandemic has unveiled the interdependent crises of classism and racism, economic decline, and climate destruction. COVID-19 is magnifying the ills of normalizing profits over people,” says a 350.org statement.

As of May, 50 members of Congress and hundreds of social change organizations had endorsed the #PeoplesBailout’s five principles:

Download the 11×17 infographic poster.