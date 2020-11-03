What the Rest of the World Knows: Solutions We Love The Page That Counts Share Facebook Twitter Email Share The Page That Counts Winter 2021 What the Rest of the World Knows TABLE OF CONTENTS In Depth Where Incarceration Isn’t the Answer The 25% Tipping Point Photo Essay | Signs of Your Identity A Way Out of a Dark Past How Norway Built an Economy That Puts People First 11 Better Ideas for a Country in Need of Social Change A Reset for Unprecedented Times Solutions We Love Good Medicine: A Powerful Punch Workers Flex for Social Justice Hurricane Relief Through Mutual Aid The Page That Counts Culture Shift Can We Live Up to James Baldwin’s Hope for a Multiracial Democracy? Edible City Rights and Justice: Disability Advocates Blazing Trails Food Is For Eating The YES! Crossword: Food Waste Also YES! Issue Contributors Readers Respond This Is Our Collective Story Why I Give Why you can trust us By Miles Schneiderman 2 MIN READ Nov 3, 2020 Number of Senate votes needed to remove an impeached justice from the Supreme Court: 671 Number of times an impeached Supreme Court justice has been successfully removed: 02 Number of Senate votes needed to pass an act of Congress: 51 Number of times the size of the Supreme Court has been changed by an act of Congress: 7 Number of years since the last change in the size of the Supreme Court: 151 Number of times the Supreme Court has been directly involved in a presidential election: 1 (in 2000)3 Number of demonstrations in the U.S. from May 24 to Aug. 22, 2020: More than10,6004 Number of protests linked to the Black Lives Matter movement: More than 7,750 Percentage of these protests in which protesters engaged in “violence or destructive activity”: Less than 7 Number of counter-protests during the same time period: More than 360 Percentage of these counter-protests that turned violent: 12 Percentage of BLM-associated protests during this period that were met with government intervention: More than 9 Percentage of all other protests during this period that were met with government intervention: 3 Average reduction in driving in California, Idaho, and Maine from early March to mid-April 2020 as a result of stay-at-home orders: 69% Average number of large animals killed every day on California, Idaho, and Maine state highways in the four weeks prior to those states issuing stay-at-home orders: 10.8 Average number of large animals killed per day in the four weeks after the orders: 6.8 Estimated number of large animals whose lives could be saved every year in these three states if traffic remained reduced: 5,700 to 13,000 5 Average annual increase in total miles traveled by American vehicles from 2011 to 2018: 42.2 billion6 Sources: 1. U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 3 2. U.S. Supreme Court 3. National Constitution Center 4. Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project 5. Road Ecology Center, University of California, Davis 6. Federal Highway Administration Miles Schneiderman is a freelance writer, podcaster, fact-checker, and media producer. His work can be found on www.mjschneiderman.com