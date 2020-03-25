Naoise O’Faoláin is a poet, writer, and thinker whose work focuses on trauma, queerness, and social justice. They’re interested in the creativity of survival, the dismantling of hierarchies, and practicing ecological interdependence. Their blog, The Noisy Plant, focuses on the use of ritual, metaphor, and storytelling to explore and reimagine our relationships to gender, sexuality, and mental illness. When they’re not dancing in their underwear or hugging trees (no, seriously), you can find them on Instagram.