Jennifer Sarrett is a lecturer at Emory University’s Center for the Study of Human Health, where she teaches courses in health, ethics, human rights, and disability. Her work focuses on intellectual and developmental disabilities as they relate to culture, disability rights, and ethics. She began working in the field of autism and developmental 20 years ago as a special education instructor and consultant in the U.S. and abroad. With the objective of studying the role of culture in the identification, understanding, and treatment of autistic children, she obtained her PhD from Emory’s Graduate Institute of Liberal Arts, a unique interdisciplinary program.