Charles Ellison is the managing editor for ecoWURD.com and host of Reality Check on WURD Radio, the only independent Black-owned talk radio station in Pennsylvania. Listen to WURD Radio in Philadelphia on 96.1FM or 900am. Listen globally at wurdradio.com or on the WURD App. Learn more about WURD Radio’s environmental justice initiative which explores the intersection of race, income, and the environment at ecowurd.com.